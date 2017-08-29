Airberlin—which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month—will reduce long-haul routes from Berlin Tegel as bookings have dropped dramatically.

“Airberlin will further stabilize its operational situation at Berlin Tegel and will cut loss-making routes this coming autumn and winter,” an airberlin spokesperson confirmed to ATW.

The oneworld member will shut down double-daily Berlin-Abu Dhabi services by Sept. 17 and Oct. 1. Berlin-Chicago O’Hare services will cease from Sept. 30.

“Airberlin will close Berlin-Los Angeles and Berlin-San Francisco services four weeks earlier than originally planned, now from Oct. 1 onward,” the spokesperson added.

The Dusseldorf-Boston Logan route will also close from Oct. 1, which is earlier than planned.

For the upcoming winter 2017-18 period, airberlin said it plans to operate from Berlin to New York JFK and Miami (Florida), as well as from Dusseldorf to New York JFK; Boston Logan (Massachusetts); Miami, Orlando and Fort Myers (Florida); Los Angeles and San Francisco (California); Curacao; Varadero and Havana (Cuba); Puerto Plata and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic); and Cancun (Mexico).

ATW understands it is unlikely airberlin will continue to operate long-haul routes next year as a result of the critical financial situation.

Germany’s second largest carrier filed for insolvency Aug. 15 after Etihad Airways—which has a 29.2% stake in airberlin—withdrew financial support.

Airberlin operates a long-haul fleet of 17 Airbus A330-200s and has confirmed it will lease two Airbus A330-900neos, but has not disclosed the lessor.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at