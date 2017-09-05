Airberlin—which filed for bankruptcy last month—plans to close all long-haul routes from Berlin Tegel and reduce its Dusseldorf network.

“Airberlin will further stabilize its operational situation at Berlin Tegel and will cut loss-making routes from Sept. 25,” an airberlin spokesperson confirmed to ATW.

The oneworld member will shut down Berlin-New York JFK and Berlin-Miami services by Sept. 25.

ATW understands this move will close all long-haul operations from Berlin and stop Dusseldorf-Orlando (Florida) services from Sept. 25.

On Aug. 29, airberlin announced the closure of double-daily Berlin-Abu Dhabi services by Sept. 17 and Oct. 1. Berlin-Chicago O’Hare services will cease from Sept. 30. Berlin-Los Angeles and Berlin-San Francisco services will stop four weeks earlier than originally planned, now from Oct. 1 onward. The Dusseldorf-Boston Logan route will also close from Oct. 1, which is earlier than expected.

Germany’s second largest carrier filed for insolvency Aug. 15 after Etihad Airways—which has a 29.2% stake in airberlin—withdrew financial support.

Airberlin operates a long-haul fleet of 17 Airbus A330-200s and has confirmed it will lease two A330-900neos, but has not disclosed the lessor.

