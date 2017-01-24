AirAsia X has been granted final approval to begin operating to the US, likely opening the way for the Malaysia-based low-cost carrier (LCC) to launch Hawaii flights. The airline stressed the clearances from US regulators allow it to “operate to any destination” there. AirAsia X said it is “currently considering flights to several US states, including Hawaii, as part of its route expansion plans.” AirAsia X Group CEO Kamarudin Meranun described the development as a ...