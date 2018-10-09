Air Seychelles has signed a new codeshare agreement with Air India, enabling Air India to place its AI code on Air Seychelles’ 5X-weekly flights from Mumbai to the Seychelles, as well as its Johannesburg service.

In return, Air Seychelles will add its HM code to Air India’s flights between Mumbai and Bangkok, as well as eight Air India domestic destinations: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi and Trivandrum.

“Our vast domestic network will ensure a seamless travel experience from all parts of India to the direct flight between Mumbai and Seychelles,” Air India chairman and managing director P.S. Kharola said.

Air Seychelles, which is 40%-owned by Etihad Airways, currently offers international flights to Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Mauritius and Mumbai.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com