Cathay Pacific A350-900
Air New Zealand and Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific have extended their strategic partnership deal for another five years, and Cathay has announced a new route to New Zealand. The carriers agreed to renew their partnership on services between Hong Kong and New Zealand through 2022. However, they will also need to gain new regulatory approval, since their current authorization to cooperate expires Oct. 31, 2019. The carriers will seek reauthorization from the New Zealand government ...
