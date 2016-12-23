Montreal-based Air Canada and Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific have agreed to codeshare, the airlines announced Dec. 22. The arrangement will go into effect when tickets go on sale Jan. 12, 2017 for flights beginning Jan. 19.

Air Canada will offer codeshare services on Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon flights connecting with Air Canada’s service to Hong Kong from Vancouver and Toronto. Air Canada will place its code on Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon flights to Manila and Cebu in the Philippines; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam; and Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai in Thailand.

Cathay Pacific passengers flying from Hong Kong to Vancouver and Toronto will be able to fly onward on Cathay Pacific-coded Air Canada flights to “all major cities across Canada,” Air Canada said, including Montreal, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Quebec and Halifax, among others.

Members of each airline’s loyalty programs will be able to earn reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits while flying on these codeshare routes. Air Canada is a Star Alliance member while Cathay belongs to oneworld.

Cathay Pacific operates 2X-daily flights to Vancouver from Hong Kong, utilizing Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Beginning March 28, 2017, Cathay Pacific will add three additional Hong Kong-Vancouver flights, utilizing Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Cathay also operates 10X-weekly Hong Kong-Toronto service.

Air Canada operates daily flights from both Toronto and Vancouver to Hong Kong, utilizing 777-200ER aircraft on the Toronto-Hong Kong route and 777-300ER aircraft on the Vancouver-Hong Kong route.

