Kazakhstan’s Air Astana launched weekly nonstop Uralsk (Kazakhstan)-Frankfurt service June 14, using an Airbus A320 configured with 16 business- and 132 economy-class seats.

According to the Almaty-based carrier, the new service is in response to “growing demand for international services to and from Uralsk to better serve the 230,000 inhabitants in the far west of the country. The region boasts growing economic production across the energy, mineral resource and mechanical engineering sectors. Agricultural production also plays an important role within the local economy,” the national carrier of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

Agreements with partner airlines will allow passengers in both directions to connect seamlessly in Frankfurt across flight networks in Europe and North America.

Air Astana VP-marketing & sales Richard Ledger said the route plays a “vital role, connecting the region with Europe, from economic, social and cultural perspectives.”

Air Astana operates flights to more than 60 domestic and international routes. Its fleet consists of Boeing 767, 757, Airbus A319, A320, A320neo, A321 and Embraer E190 aircraft.

