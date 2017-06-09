Aeromexico and India’s Jet Airways have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to start codesharing and allowing passengers to gain reciprocal frequent flier benefits.

The MOU was signed by Aeromexico CEO Andrés Conesa and Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal this week at the IATA AGM in Cancun.

The MOU calls for codesharing on flights from major European airports that both carriers serve.

Aeromexico initially will place its code on Jet Airways’ London Heathrow-Mumbai and Heathrow-Delhi flights. Jet Airways will initially place its code on Aeromexico’s Heathrow-Mexico City flights.

The codesharing will begin later this year subject to government approvals, the airlines said in a joint statement.

“This achievement is a manifest of our will to continuously offer new flight destinations to our passengers,” Conesa said.

Goyal added, “We are confident that this new codeshare partnership will stimulate the demand for business and tourist travel between India and Mexico.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com