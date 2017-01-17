Rapidly expanding Lufthansa Group low-cost (LCC) subsidiary Eurowings reportedly plans to add SunExpress Germany to its portfolio as it aims to quickly reach a competitive size in the European LCC market, a source involved in the project told ATW. “The German unit of SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, is expected to be part of Eurowings before the summer season 2016 begins,” the source said. The Boeing 737-800s should be repainted in Eurowings ...