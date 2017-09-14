Transaero Airline has been declared bankrupt by the Commercial Court of Saint Petersburg and Leningrad region, Russia’s TASS agency reported Sept. 13.

Russia’s Sberbank filed a bankruptcy motion against Transaero on Oct. 19, 2015; the court put the airline under external supervision in December 2015.

External supervision representatives said at the court Sept. 13 they had seen characteristics of premeditated bankruptcy, TASS reported. Since 2012, Transaero's financial condition had declined and accounts had been disfigured. Creditor claims now reach RUB329 billion ($5.7 billion), TASS said, quoting bankruptcy supervisor representatives.

The airline owns nine aircraft, but only one is registered in Russia and based at Moscow Vnukovo Airport. The location of other aircraft is unknown.

In 2015, Russia's second biggest airline asked for government help as financial conditions deteriorated.

On Sept. 1, it was announced Aeroflot, Russia's largest airline, would acquire the struggling Transaero. Aeroflot was ready to buy 75% plus one share of Transaero for RUB1. But Aeroflot, which is 51%-owned by the Russian government, backed out of the deal when Transaero’s shareholders, led by Alexander and Olga Pleshakova, failed to consolidate 75% plus one share of the airline’s ownership by Sept. 28 in order to facilitate the Aeroflot acquisition.

The carrier’s air operator’s certificate was canceled from Oct. 26, 2015.

