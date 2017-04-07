Nigerian startup Green Africa Airways has secured its air transport license and has started work toward an air operator’s certificate (AOC). Green Africa Airways will be headquartered and based in Lagos; the new airline initially plans to operate domestic flights within Nigeria, using leased mid-sized jets. “Our goal is to really develop the Nigerian market and create a strong home base. We want to make air travel accessible,” Green Africa Airways CEO Babawande Afolabi ...
