The small Balkan state of Albania, which has been without a national airline for seven years—has launched Air Albania.

The new airline operates a single Airbus A319, but reportedly plans to acquire two A320s in the future.

The former national carrier, Albanian Airlines, ceased operating in 2011 and the privately owned Belle Air closed down three years later. The small southern European nation has had a succession of short-lived national carriers since the country emerged from a pro-Beijing Communist dictatorship in the early 1990s.

Details of the new airline are sketchy, but it has been something of a pet project for Albanian prime minister Edi Rama, whose Facebook page has provided many of the few details so far available.

The first aircraft, bearing a color scheme reflecting the national flag’s red color, with a tail logo referencing feathers from the wings of the black eagle that appears as the flag’s centerpiece, was unveiled Sept. 14.

Rama has enlisted significant help from Turkey to help establish Air Albania and has praised Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his personal assistance in helping it get off the ground. The airline’s initial flight was from the Albanian capital Tirana to Istanbul.

According to Albanian media reports, 49% of the shares in Air Albania are held by Turkish Airlines, with the remaining 51% in the hands of Albanian interests—41% through an investment body, MDN Investments and 10% through Albcontrol, a government-controlled organization.

