Indian LCC IndiGo and Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines announced a codeshare and mutual cooperation agreement on Dec. 21, 2018.

The cooperation is subject to board and regulatory approvals.

This is IndiGo’s first codeshare agreement as part of its international expansion strategy. The LCC is also preparing to launch its first services to Europe, to Istanbul, using the Airbus A321neo.

Under the agreement, IndiGo will place its 6E code on 20 destinations beyond Istanbul operated by Turkish Airlines. Similarly, Turkish Airlines will use its TK code on IndiGo-operated flights within India. Turkish will offer new destinations in India; the Istanbul-based carrier currently services Mumbai and Delhi in India.

IndiGo director and interim CEO Rahul Bhatia said: “Apart from supporting our upcoming direct services to Istanbul, this strategic partnership will expand the choices available to our customers for journeys beyond Istanbul, using Turkish Airlines’ extensive network. It will become possible for our customers to book itineraries into many cities in Europe on IndiGo.”

IndiGo has a fleet of 207 aircraft, including 66 Airbus A320neos, 126 A320ceos, one A321neo and 14 ATR turboprops. The airline offers more than 1,300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations.

Turkish Airlines has a passenger and cargo fleet of 331 aircraft operating to 49 domestic and 257 destinations in 124 countries.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at