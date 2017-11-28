A day after entering insolvency proceedings, Lugano, Switzerland-based regional carrier Darwin Airline has had its air operator’s certificate (AOC) suspended by Swiss regulators.

The carrier, which had planned to continue flying under its AOC while it reorganized via Swiss insolvency regulations, said in a message on its website that its operating license had been “temporarily suspended by the [Switzerland] Federal Office of Civil Aviation” (FOCA), adding, “therefore flights are currently not operating.”

The airline said it was “working on a solution” to restart flying.

In a statement, the Swiss aviation regulator said Darwin would still be allowed to operate wet-lease flights for another airline—something the carrier has said it wants to focus on after it restructures—but that Darwin’s scheduled services are grounded. Darwin’s flights between Lugano and Geneva have been discontinued with immediate effect, FACA noted in the Nov. 28 statement.

Darwin, which formerly operated under the Etihad Regional brand, was acquired by Luxembourg-based private equity fund 4K Invest, owners of Slovenia’s Adria Airways, in July. The airline’s new ownership attempted to restructure outside of insolvency, but “encountered several unfavorable market impacts” that led to the decision to enter insolvency proceedings Nov. 27, according to Darwin.

Darwin operates a fleet of six Saab 2000 and four ATR 72-500 turboprops.

