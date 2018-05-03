Global air cargo demand fell to its lowest level in 22 months in March, as traffic measured in FTKs increased 1.7% compared to a year earlier, when March 2017 demand grew 14%, according to IATA’s latest Air Freight Market Analysis released May 2.

March’s traffic growth was down five points from February. IATA’s analysis attributed much of the slowdown to a weakening of export orders from major manufacturers in Germany, Japan, the US, South Korea and China.

Additionally, the inventory restocking cycle—a primary contributing factor behind air freight’s robust 9% growth in 2017—appears to have run its course, IATA said.

“It’s normal that growth slows at the end of a restocking cycle; that clearly has happened,” IATA DC and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. Nonetheless, IATA expects air cargo demand to grow between 4% to 5% in 2018—despite potential headwinds.

“Oil prices have risen strongly and economic growth is patchy,” de Juniac said. “The biggest damage could be political. The implementation of protectionist measures would be [self-defeating] for all involved, especially the US and China.”

Through February, the year-to-date pace of cargo growth had been at 7.7%, considerably ahead of the WTO’s projected 4.4% growth in world trade for 2018. By the end of the 2018 first quarter, however, cargo’s year-to-date annual growth rate had ebbed to 5.4%. Total air freight market capacity increased 4.4% in March, down from 6.3% growth in February; it was the first time in 20 months that capacity growth outpaced traffic growth.

All regions except for Latin America saw downward movement in international air cargo traffic growth in March. International freight traffic on Latin American carriers was up 17.4% year-over-year (YOY), reflecting the continuing economic recovery in Brazil, the region’s largest economy. North American international air freight traffic had the next-best showing, growing 5.1% YOY, as freight traffic on routes between North and South America has increased markedly in recent months, IATA said.

Asia-Pacific international freight traffic grew just 1.9% in March, after having averaged about 10% growth over the past year. IATA pointed out that the region holds the largest share of global air freight traffic (36.9%) “rendering it most exposed to any risks of rising global protectionism or trade wars.”

International air freight traffic for African carriers fell 3.7% YOY in March, ending a nearly 18-month period of growth. “To be fair,” IATA said, “the rate appears mainly to be attributable to an outsized increase in freight volumes from a year ago, rather than a clear decline in recent performance.”

March freight traffic growth on European and Middle Eastern carriers was up 1% and 0.8%, respectively. The slowdown in Europe is partially attributable to a stronger Euro, as well as an easing of export orders for German manufacturers, IATA said. Middle Eastern carriers’ air cargo traffic has generally been weakening in recent months, IATA said, with the region’s March 2018 volume contrasting with particularly strong volume a year ago.

