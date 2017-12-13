Scandinavian Airlines A320neo
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has posted a SEK1.1 billion ($130 million) net income for its full 2016-17 financial year, marking a dramatic improvement from the SEK1.3 billion net loss it posted in 2015-16. “The improved earnings were driven by a positive revenue trend and implemented efficiency measures, thereby confirming that the strategy is leading us in the right direction. Additionally, it is positive that improved profitability has made it possible for us to start SAS’s ...
