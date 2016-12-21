FedEx Corp. has posted a consolidated net profit of $700 million for its FY2017 second quarter ended Nov. 30, up 1.3% from $691 million net income in the company’s FY 2016 second quarter.

Second-quarter revenue for the Memphis, Tennessee-based company was $14.9 billion, up 19.9% year-over-year (YOY) from $12.5 billion; consolidated operating expenses totaled $13.8 billion, up 21.6% YOY over $11.3 billion in the company’s fiscal 2Q 2016.

The company’s consolidated operating income for the quarter was $1.2 billion, up 2.6% YOY.

Fed Ex said its year-over-year operating income gain came primarily from the inclusion of TNT Express in its consolidated total, as well as increased base rates and “ongoing cost efficiencies” at FedEx Express. Expenses associated with the company’s integration of TNT Express, combined with lower operating income at FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight, offset the income result for the quarter, the company said.

FedEx completed its acquisition of Dutch courier company TNT Express in May 2016.

“FedEx increased revenues and operating income despite continued low growth rates in the global economy,” FedEx Corp. chairman, president and CEO Frederick Smith said, adding the integration of TNT Express was proceeding smoothly and according to plan.

FedEx Express, the company’s airline unit, reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $6.7 billion, a 2.3% rise over $6.6 billion the segment reported in the FY2016 second quarter. Total package revenue was $5.3 billion, up 2% YOY; total freight revenue was $1 billion, up 5.5% YOY. Operating expenses for the segment totaled $6.1 billion, up 2.4% YOY; operating income came to $636 million, up 2.3% YOY. The segment’s operating margin for the quarter remained flat YOY at 9.4%.

