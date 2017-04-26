Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., parent of low-cost carrier (LCC) Allegiant Air, reported first-quarter 2017 net income of $41.6 million, down 42.2% from a $72 million profit in 1Q 2016.

First-quarter revenue rose 7.8% to $375.8 million, while expenses rose 33.2 % to $302.9 million, producing an operating profit of $72.9 million, down 39.8% from a $121.1 million operating profit in the 2016 first quarter. CASM increased 18.3% to 8.97 cents. CASM ex-fuel increased 11.6% to 6.46 cents.

Allegiant’s Aircraft fuel expenses increased 57.8% year-over-year (YOY) to $84.7 million in the first quarter. Salary and benefits also increased markedly, up 39.1% YOY to $96.3 million, related to the labor agreement Allegiant reached with its pilots last summer, which went into effect in August 2016. During the first-quarter, Allegiant noted the new pilot agreement attributed to 8% of CASM ex-fuel expenses; in 2Q 2017, pilot agreement expenses are expected to account for 6 percentage points of a total 13% to 15% rise in CASM ex-fuel costs.

“On a full-year basis we expect pilot contract headwinds related to increase in rates, benefits and reduced productivity of nearly $55 million. That makes up approximately 7 percentage points of our newly guided [full-year CASM ex-fuel] range above 9% to 12%,” Allegiant EVP and CFO Scott Sheldon said. “Year-over-year costs become easier in the back half of the year, but will continue to be challenged by historically low pilot productivity as defined by blocks paid, until mid-to late 2018.”

Allegiant forecast additional cost pressures for the remainder of the year related to the company’s January 2017 decision to eliminate its credit card surcharge, as well as costs related to earlier-than-planned retirements of the airline’s MD-80 fleet.

“Our transition to an all-Airbus fleet is underway and, so far, on schedule,” Allegiant chairman and CEO Maurice Gallagher said. “One-time expenses associated with this transition will be lumpy, most of which will occur from now through the summer of 2018.”

As of March 31, Allegiant’s MD-80 fleet stands at 47 aircraft. The company plans to reduce that to 38 MD-80s aircraft by year-end. Additionally, two Boeing 757s will be removed by year-end 2017. Allegiant’s Airbus fleet stood at 36 A320 family aircraft at the end of the first quarter. Allegiant expects to take delivery of two A320s and one A319 during 2Q 2017.

“By the end of this year we expect to have 60% of the transition complete, or a fleet of 51 Airbus aircraft,” Gallagher said. “We should be finished with this effort and out of the MD-80 by the end of 2019.”

Allegiant’s first-quarter system traffic rose 7.5% to 2.7 billion RPMs on a 12.5% increase in capacity to 3.4 billion ASMs, producing a load factor of 80.2%, down 3.8 points. The airline is serving 60 more cities than it did last year at this time.

