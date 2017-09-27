WOW Air A320neo
Icelandic LCC WOW Air sees potential to serve Asia using the latest longer-range narrowbodies, although they also threaten to undermine Reykjavik’s role as a hub. WOW Air became the first European airline to operate the Airbus A321neo this summer, opening up longer-range destinations that it could not access with its existing A320 family fleet. “New longer-range narrowbodies are changing the role of Iceland,” WOW Air CEO Skuli Mogensen said, speaking on a panel at World ...
