The recent history of airliners is full of success stories, technological and commercial. The Boeing 747 was the driving force behind air travel becoming a mass phenomenon; twin-engine widebodies such as the Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 followed and pushed the boundaries of efficiency, allowing airlines to broaden their long-haul networks. The Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 then reached unprecedented sales success by making short-haul flying affordable to a much wider customer base. Producing a ...