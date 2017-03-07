The first of five airberlin Airbus A320s, operating in Austrian Airlines colors, launched March 7 on services from Vienna, Austria to Skopje, Macedonia. The flight is part of a six-year wet-lease agreement between airberlin and the Lufthansa Group, which was approved unconditionally at the end of January by federal antitrust authorities.

Austrian Airlines is a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group.

Under the agreement, airberlin is wet leasing 38 Airbus A319/A320 aircraft—which are stationed at German and Austrian airports—to Lufthansa and its subsidiaries Eurowings and Austrian Airlines. Eurowings is taking 33 of the aircraft and Austrian is taking the remaining five. The deal also includes a codeshare between Lufthansa and airberlin equity parent Etihad Airways

“With the five aircraft from airberlin, we will take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our leading position at our hub Vienna,” Austrian CEO Kay Kratky said in a statement.

Airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann called the wet-lease agreement “another crucial element on the way to restructuring airberlin.”

The second wet-leased A320 is scheduled to operate its first flight March 8. The other three aircraft will be put into service later in March and April.

Similar to the rest of Austrian’s A320 family fleet, these aircraft will be used on existing routes.

Austrian has 31 Airbus aircraft in its mixed fleet, including seven A319s, 18 A320s and six A321s. The five wet-leased aircraft increase Austrian’s A320 family fleet to 36 aircraft.

