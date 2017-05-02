Calgary-based WestJet has agreed to buy up to 20 Boeing 787-9s. The order includes commitments for 10 787-9s to be delivered between the first quarter of 2019 and December 2021, with options for an additional 10 aircraft to be delivered between 2020 and 2024.

The Canadian LLC also announced it has selected General Electric’s GEnx-1B engine for the 787.

WestJet president and CEO Gregg Saretsky said, “We have carefully executed on our strategic plan, first launching WestJet Encore to connect smaller communities across Canada to our growing network followed by our successful venture into widebody flying to Hawaii and London Gatwick. Now, with the most sophisticated commercial airliner available, we turn our attention to further growing our international presence.”

As part of this purchase agreement, WestJet is converting 15 firm orders for the Boeing 737 MAX that were to be delivered between 2019 and 2021 to options available between 2022 and 2024.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com