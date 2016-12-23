South Indian regional carrier Trujet has taken delivery of its first ATR 72-600 turboprop, which is leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE).

The airline, which began operations in July 2015, operates three ATR 72-500s.

The new aircraft is configured with 70 seats and will join the fleet to support Trujet’s aim of further regional expansion in South India.

The new aircraft will help offer Trujet’s passengers enhanced services with improved comfort, more routes, and increased frequency, Trujet MD Umesh Vankayalapati said.

“The ATR 72-600 is an outstanding asset for our company, as it represents the most popular, fuel-efficient and versatile aircraft of its category,” DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore said.

