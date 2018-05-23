European leisure group Thomas Cook will decide on the renewal of its long-haul fleet before the end of the year.

According to Christoph Debus, head of the group’s airline division, replacing Condor’s aging fleet of 16 Boeing 767-300ERs is the top priority. He said both young used and new aircraft are being considered, but he declined to give further details.

The company is understood to be considering an order for either Airbus A330/A330neos or Boeing 787s.

Condor’s youngest 767 is 17 years old, but the bulk of the fleet has been flying for 24 to 27 years.

Sister airlines Thomas Cook UK and Thomas Cook Scandinavia operate a total of 10 A330s, all of which are less than 20 years and are not in imminent need of replacement. The order to be placed later this year will nonetheless cover both the 767 and the A330 replacement.

Debus said deliveries of the new long-haul aircraft are to begin in early 2021 and will continue for several years.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com