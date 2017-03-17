Thai Airways International expects to take four more Airbus A350 XWBs this year, increasing the number of deliveries to six.

Thai Airways VP-sales Bryan Banston told ATW that its current two aircraft operate from Bangkok to Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa. “A 3X-weekly Bangkok-Phuket-Frankfurt service will be launched in the summer,” he said.

The Thailand flag carrier, which took delivery of its first Airbus A350 XWB on Aug. 30, 2016, had to delay the launch of its first scheduled service to Melbourne Airport because of additional inspections and requirements from Australian authorities. Banston could not comment on when it will get a go-ahead from Australian authorities.

He said the Star Alliance member currently has 35% of its total capacity placed on routes to Europe, serving 12 destinations on the continent. “If we add more destinations or additional frequencies, everything is possible. We also want to improve flight connections between Australia and Europe via Bangkok,” Banston said. Thai also operates A380s on European routes—from Bangkok to London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt.

Because of the A350’s long-range-performance, the carrier is considering relaunching nonstop services from Bangkok to the US.

Thai Airways plans to retire its last Boeing 747-400 in 2020.

