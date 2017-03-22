Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is to convert five more Bombardier CSeries 100s to the larger CS300.

“I can confirm that SWISS is converting its final five Bombardier CSeries aircraft orders from the CS100 to the larger CS300, to produce a CSeries fleet consisting of 10 CS100s and 20 CS300s by the end of 2018,” A SWISS spokesman confirmed to ATW.

SWISS originally ordered 20 CS100s and 10 CS300s, plus 30 options, so the switch to 10 CS100s and 20 CS300s shifts the majority of the order to the larger type.

The change is not unexpected. In June 2016, before SWISS took delivery of its first CS100, the airline converted five CS100s to CS300s. At the time, ATW reported SWISS was considering converting another five CS100s to the larger variant and could ultimately operate 20 CS300s and 10 CS100s.

By the end of 2016, SWISS had taken five CS100s and, in January, the airline said it expected to take a minimum of 12 CS100s, as well as the larger CSeries variant CS300, in 2017.

SWISS’s first CS300 is expected to arrive in 2Q 2017 and will be based in Geneva.

The CSeries aircraft will gradually replace SWISS’s Avro RJ100s fleet on short- and medium-haul routes.

