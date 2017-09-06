SkyWest, parent of US regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines, will buy 25 Embraer E175 regional jets.

Utah-based SkyWest operates services through its airline subsidiaries on behalf of several US majors; 15 of the new aircraft will be operated for Delta Air Lines and 10 for Alaska Airlines. The new aircraft will be operated by SkyWest Airlines.

Deliveries are expected to start in March 2018 until the end of the year. Embraer said the order is valued at $1.1 billion, at list prices.

Of the 25 aircraft, the 15 bound for service with Delta will be E175 Special Configuration (SC) models, with a 70-seat layout. The E175 SC aircraft can be retrofitted to 76 seats in the future if required. The aircraft bound for Alaska will be configured with 76 seats.

SkyWest expects to invest approximately $90 million cash to acquire the new aircraft, financing the balance of the purchase price with 12-year fixed rate debt.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com