Singapore Airlines (SIA) has committed to 20 Boeing 777-9s and 19 787-10, in addition to its previous order for 30 787-10s.

SIA has selected the 777X and additional 787-10s to expand its future widebody fleet.

The airline will power the 19 787s with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines under a deal which Rolls-Royce valued at $1.7 billion. The engine contract also includes TotalCare support.

Announcing the commitment on Feb. 9, Boeing said the order will be posted on the its Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.

SIA is the 787-10 launch customer.

