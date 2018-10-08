Singapore LCC Scoot took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, beginning the airline’s narrowbody fleet renewal. The A320neo, configured with 186 single-class seats, will launch commercial operations Oct. 29 on the Singapore-Bangkok route.

The aircraft is the first of 39 A320neo ordered by Tigerair in 2014 before it merged with Scoot in 2017. Tigerair initially ordered 37 A320neos with 13 options in 2014. In April 2015, the airline converted options on two additional aircraft.

Scoot told ATW it expects to have four A320neos in the fleet by FY19/20 to gradually replace the A320ceo when leases expire. The LCC has 27 A320s in service.

