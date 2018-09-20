RwandAir is evaluating the Airbus A321LR and Boeing 737-7 to operate on European routes during off-peak seasons.

The Rwanda flag carrier’s two widebody aircraft—one Airbus A330-200 and one larger A330-300—experienced strong load factors this summer on the carrier’s first route to Europe from the capital of Kigali via Brussels to London Gatwick.

“British tourists travel to Rwanda in big numbers; however, during the low season, the A330s may have too much capacity,” CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo told ATW on the sidelines of this week’s IATA Aviation Day in Mauritius.

She explained that looking at the A321LR and 737-7 for fleet planning is an ongoing process. “The 737-8 would not have the range for Europe. Two 737-8s will join our fleet next year.”

Makolo said two A330neos are expected to be delivered in January and February 2019 and will be deployed on the Kigali-New York route.

“A huge African diaspora is living in the US, but also we want to bring more tourists to Rwanda,” she noted. “Currently, we are waiting on clearance from the FAA.”

RwandAir expects next year will remain busy as it plans to launch flights to Guangzhou, China, via Mumbai, India, in February or March 2019.

The airline’s planned expansion is creating recruiting challenges. The small African nation does not have sufficient skilled resources, such as pilots, so RwandAir launched an aviation academy in March to train employees. “Currently, there are 20 pilot cadets in training. This number should rise to 60 cadets per year,” Makolo said.

“We would like to also have our own MRO unit and maybe one day our own full-flight simulator. This could be possible when the new Kigali airport begins operations in 2020,” she said.

In addition to A330s, RwandAir operates two Boeing 737-700s, four 737-800s, and two each Bombardier Q400s and CRJ900s.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at