Russia’s VIM Avia has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330-200, which is configured in a two-class cabin layout with 24 seats in business and 228 in economy class, the airline in a statement.

The Moscow Domodedovo-based carrier announced it would expand the fleet with A330 aircraft in August 2016. Last year, VIM Avia added a Boeing 777 to a fleet that also includes 737-500, 757-200, 767-300 and A319 aircraft.

VIM Avia operates domestic and international, scheduled and charter flights. The airline carried 1.97 million passengers from January-November 2016, up 30.4% year-over-year.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com