Scandinavian leisure carrier Primera Air has ordered two more Boeing 737 MAX 9s, taking the original order signed in May 2017 from eight to 10 aircraft.

Primera Air said the amended order will further enhance the carrier’s growth potential with possibilities of adding even more new routes to its already extensive network.

The airline is part of Primera Travel Group, which has travel agencies and tour operating companies in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

“Being the first airline in the world to take the Boeing 737 Max 9-Extended Range into service gives Primera Air a fantastic opportunity and position to grow new traffic on routes that so far have been either underserved or simply very expensive,” Primera Air president and owner Andri Már Ingólfsson said in a statement.

At the same time, Primera Air said it has signed an agreement with Aviation Capital Group for the sale and leaseback of three Boeing 737 Max 9s that the carrier has on order from Boeing scheduled for delivery in 2019. The total value of the three aircraft is $360 million. Under the terms of the agreement, the aircraft will be leased back for 12 years.

Linda Blachly Linda.blachly@informa.com