Tianjin-based Okay Airways has finalized an order for five Boeing 787-9s, valued at $1.4 billion at list prices, which it will use to expand into long-haul operations from Beijing’s new airport.

Okay Airways signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing for the five 787-9s at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The deal has now been firmed, but still needs approval from the relevant Chinese authorities.

“Today’s order for the all-new, super-efficient 787-9 Dreamliner will strengthen Okay’s position to expand into the long-haul market,” Okay Airways President Li Zongling said in a statement.

The carrier plans to operate the 787-9s on intercontinental routes from Beijing’s new airport, which is scheduled to open in 2019. In July, Okay Airways reached an agreement with Beijing Capital Airport Group to open a base at the new facility.

“The 787-9 will complement Okay’s single-aisle fleet and enable them to profitably open new long-haul routes,” Boeing global sales and marketing SVP Ihssane Mounir said.

Okay Airways, which is China’s first privately run carrier, is headquartered in Beijing with its main hub at Tianjin Binhai International Airport. The company operates a total fleet of 26 737s on 70 domestic and regional destinations.

To date, Boeing has secured more than 1,280 orders for the 787 from 70 customers worldwide, with more than 600 already in service.