French investment banking firm Natixis has acquired a minority stake in new Irish lessor and asset management company Airborne Capital for an undisclosed sum.

Airborne Capital launched on Nov. 23, 2017, led by CEO Ramki Sundaram, the former head of aviation at Natixis. Another member of the management team, Jocelyn Noel, is also ex-Natixis.

On Jan. 18, Airborne Capital said Natixis had acquired a minority stake, accelerating its aggressive plans to reach $5 billion in assets under management within five years.

The shares were acquired from Airborne’s founding management team and FEXCO Group, Ireland's largest privately owned financial services company

“It is a strong sign of confidence in our strategy to gain the support of a top international asset manager and will help accelerate our growth plans. We see opportunities to work closely with them on structuring future deals,” Sundaram said

Natixis Investment Managers CEO Jean Raby said Airborne Capital has “an experienced management team, a strong track record and a unique model to investing in real assets in the fast-growing commercial aviation sector.”

Natixis is part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France, which has more than 17,000 employees.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com