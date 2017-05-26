UK low-cost carrier (LCC) Monarch Airlines has taken delivery of a Boeing 737-800 as it starts to prepare for the arrival of its 737 MAX 8s next year.

The London Luton-based airline is currently an Airbus A320/A321 operator, but is scheduled to start moving to the Boeing narrowbody in spring 2018. It has now acquired a single 737-800 from Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines to act as a “bridge” to the new type, enabling crews to start to become familiar with it.

“The aircraft will operate commercially, but it will also be used extensively for training,” a Monarch spokesman said. The aircraft flew to the UK May 18 and will enter service shortly.

Monarch at present operates 25 A321s and nine A320s; the LCC ordered 30 MAX 8s at the 2014 Farnborough International Airshow.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com