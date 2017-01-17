Australia, China and Malaysia have officially announced the end of the search for the missing Boeing 777-200ER that operated Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which crashed in March 2014.

“Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting edge technology, as well as modeling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft. Accordingly, the underwater search for MH370 has been suspended,” the countries said in a joint statement, adding that the last search vessel now been stood down.

The 120,000 sq-km (46,300 sq m) underwater search in the southern Indian Ocean was described by the authorities as “an unprecedented challenge.”

The countries added the decision “has not been taken lightly nor without sadness,” but it was in keeping with the plan formed during a joint meeting in July 2016.

MH370 with 239 passengers and crew aboard veered from its planned course about 40 minutes after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing on March 8, 2014. There was no sign of the 777 until late July 2015, when a piece of aircraft wing was discovered on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean. The aircraft debris was later determined by specialists in France to be from MH370.

Since then, more than 20 pieces of the 777 have been found along the east and south coast of Africa, the east coast of Madagascar and the Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius, Reunion and Rodrigues. However, the underwater search of 120,000 sq km of seabed along a “seventh arc” established by final satellite communications with the errant aircraft, have not turned up any traces of the fuselage.

“Whilst combined scientific studies have continued to refine areas of probability, to date no new information has been discovered to determine the specific location of the aircraft,” authorities from the three countries said. “We remain hopeful that new information will come to light and that at some point in the future the aircraft will be located.”

Families of the victims, represented by the Voice370 group, said they were “dismayed” to hear that the underwater search had been terminated. They said a new search area was recommended by the Australian Air Transport Safety Board (ATSB) on Dec 20, located 25,000 sq m north of the former area.

“In our view, extending the search to the new area defined by the experts is an inescapable duty owed to the flying public,” Voice370 said. “Having already searched 120,000 square kilometres, stopping at this stage is nothing short of irresponsible, and betrays a shocking lack of faith in the data, tools and recommendations of an array of official experts assembled by the authorities themselves. We appeal to Malaysia, China and Australia to reconsider the decision to suspend the search.”

The British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) also issued a response to the news. “It is disappointing but understandable that the search for MH370 has been suspended. Unfortunately this means that investigators will not be able to find out exactly what happened in order to prevent it happening again,” BALPA General Secretary, Brian Strutton said.

“Today, we reiterate our call for more to be done to have sensible tracking of aircraft from take-off to landing. This could include technology such as ‘virtual black boxes’ where safety data can be transmitted when an aircraft experiences problems so it can be located more quickly, as long as protections are put in place to regulate the use of that data.”

