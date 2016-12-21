Lufthansa has taken delivery of its first of 25 Airbus A350-900s. The first 10 of the type will be deployed on long-haul routes from Munich to Delhi and Boston.

Lufthansa Technik will install the cabin interior—which includes a new premium-economy class—as the aircraft readies to begin Munich-Delhi services Feb. 10, 2017.

The 293-seat aircraft is configured for 48 seats in business, 21 in premium-economy, and 224 in economy class. The A350 is equipped with Lufthansa’s latest cabin products, including new seats, inflight entertainment and inflight connectivity in all classes.

Lufthansa Group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said Lufthansa is taking delivery of an average of 50 new aircraft every year.

Airbus has 810 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 43 customers worldwide.

Separately, Lufthansa has appointed Wilken Bormann as the next CEO of Lufthansa’s Munich hub, effective in the 2017 first quarter. He succeeds Thomas Winkelmann, who will be joining airberlin Feb. 1, 2017 as CEO and chairman of the executive board. Bormann is currently VP and CFO of Lufthansa airline.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at