Lithuanian leisure carrier Small Planet Airlines has added one more Airbus A320 to its fleet as summer tour operator contracts peak.

The airline’s fleet comprises 18 A320s and four A321s, all of which are booked for the summer season.

“The summer season of 2017 is clearly the busiest summer ever, and we are planning to carry over 1 million passengers. All of our aircraft came back to Europe after successful projects in Cambodia, India and Saudi Arabia [operating during the European winter period],” Small Planet Airlines CEO Kristijonas Kaikaris said in a statement.

“This year we are aiming to grow in Germany; therefore, our newest A320 is based in Paderborn, and will carry our German passengers to the Mediterranean Sea resorts,” Kaikaris said.

The carrier launched operations under its new German air operator’s certificate (AOC) on May 13, 2016.

Ten aircraft will be based in Polish airports, and Poland remains the biggest Small Planet Airlines business market. Four aircraft will operate from Germany, three from Vilnius (Lithuania), two from Paris (France), two from Amsterdam (Netherlands), and one from London Gatwick (UK).

Together with the tour operators, Small Planet Airlines will carry passengers to the most popular holiday resorts in countries including Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria and Spain. Kaikaris noted the company is going the extra mile to avoid delays and flight schedule disturbances this year. “All efforts will be focused on making processes more effective,” he said. “We’ve started hiring crews much earlier than last year, assigning more crews to one aircraft than before. Moreover, we have two standby aircraft to cover delays.”

Small Planet Airlines obtained an AOC in Cambodia where the company works during winter seasons.

ATW understands it is important for the carrier to balance seasonality, as its main season in Europe is between May to October; during the European winter season capacity decreases and fewer aircraft are needed.

Small Planet Airlines holds AOCs in three EU countries—Lithuania, Poland and Germany.

Kurt Hofmann, Hofmann.aviation@netway,at