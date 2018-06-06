Kuwait Airways has appointed aircraft management, marketing and technical services specialist Skytech-AIC to sell five of its aircraft.

UK-based Skytech-AIC will dispose of four Airbus A340-300s and a single Boeing 747-400. The A340s have been grounded for around a year, while the 747 is still in occasional service.

“Even though we’ve not put out any information [on the aircraft] we’ve had a lot of interest expressed, but primarily from the part-out market,” Skytech-AIC co-director Richard Noble told ATW. “A high percentage of the [A340s’] airframe parts are common with the A330, which increases the market for them quite considerably.”

However, there were other possible options for the A340s, which were built in the mid-1990s, he said: “At the moment you have the situation surrounding Rolls-Royce-powered 787s. There’s a lot of A340-type capacity that’s been dragged back into service temporarily. In recent years there has been a more active market in the A340-300 than the -500 or -600 because the latter were built in small numbers.”

The single 747-400 was an interesting aircraft, he said, as it had been used by the emir of Kuwait as a personal aircraft on occasions and, unusually, was a Combi version with a cargo door. And, although it had been used by Kuwait Airways on scheduled services “it has very low hours and cycles.”

With the current resurgence in the cargo market, Noble said he was confident the aircraft would find a new customer.

Kuwait Airways is undergoing a major refleeting exercise and undergoing a revival after a period in the doldrums.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com