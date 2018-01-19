Korean Air plans to phase out more of its older passenger and cargo aircraft this year as it upgrades its fleet with several widebody and narrowbody deliveries. The South Korea flag carrier is scheduled to receive four Boeing 787-9s in 2018, giving it nine, and four Boeing 777-300ERs, boosting its total to 24. Korean Air expects to receive its remaining eight Bombardier CS300s on order by year-end, joining the two delivered in December. These additions will be ...