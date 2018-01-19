Korean Air Boeing 737-800
Korean Air plans to phase out more of its older passenger and cargo aircraft this year as it upgrades its fleet with several widebody and narrowbody deliveries. The South Korea flag carrier is scheduled to receive four Boeing 787-9s in 2018, giving it nine, and four Boeing 777-300ERs, boosting its total to 24. Korean Air expects to receive its remaining eight Bombardier CS300s on order by year-end, joining the two delivered in December. These additions will be ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Korean Air to phase out older Boeing 737s, 747s and 777s" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.