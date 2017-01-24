China’s Juneyao Airlines has announced an order for 10 Boeing 787-9s, comprising five firm orders and five options. The aircraft will facilitate the Shanghai-based carrier’s rapid international expansion.

According to the airline’s filing released by the Shanghai Stock Exchange Jan. 24, Juneyao is scheduled to take delivery of three 787s in 2018 and two in 2019, which will increase capacity by 9.2% in 2018 and 4.4% in 2019.

If the five options are converted into firm orders, the carrier will introduce one 787 in 2019 and four in 2020, which will increase capacity by 6.6% in 2019 and 8.9% in 2020.

Juneyao Airlines, which was launched in September 2006, operates 56 Airbus A320 family aircraft on more than 80 domestic and international routes to Southeast and Northeast Asian countries—such as Japan, South Korea and Thailand—with annual passenger boardings of more than 10 million.

In February 2016, the carrier applied to the Civil Aviation Administration of China to open long-haul intercontinental routes.