Japan Air Commuter will convert one ATR 42-600 (pictured) it has on order into an ATR 72-600.

Toulouse, France-based turboprop manufacturer ATR said Japan Air Commuter’s (JAC) decision to convert one of the ATR 42-600s it has on order into an ATR 72-600 would allow for the ATR 72’s arrival in Japan for the first time.

JAC, Japan Airlines’ regional subsidiary, operates a fleet of 15 aircraft with 71 daily departures on 18 routes, between the Amami islands and Western Japan and had previously signed firm contracts with ATR for the introduction of nine ATR 42-600s.

It introduced its first ATR 42-600 early in 2017 and operates four of the aircraft. The delivery of the ATR 72-600 is expected before the end of 2018.

“The converted ATR 72-600 will be configured with 70 seats, adding seat capacity to the overall offer of the airline,” ATR said, adding: “Over one-third of the domestic routes in Japan are below 300 nm, a distance optimally suited for ATR’s performance and efficiency.”

JAC president Hiroki Kato said: “With the conversion of one of our current aircraft on order into an ATR 72-600, we will now benefit from the strong commonality of both models while further decreasing the operating costs per seat of our fleet. We strongly believe that this aircraft, which brings flexibility and efficiency especially to trunk routes with many business and sightseeing passengers, will be very useful to serve regional communities.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk