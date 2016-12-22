Iran Air has finalized a much-anticipated firm order for 100 aircraft, comprising 46 A320s, 38 A330s and 16 A350s, finalizing and changing a tentative agreement from January 2016 that covered 118 aircraft.

The deal, which will start delivering in early 2017, has been anticipated for most of 2016 and follows the lifting of international sanctions on Iran in January. US legal restrictions slowed the finalization of the contract.

“The agreement is subject to US government Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) export licenses which were granted in September and November 2016. These licenses are required for products containing 10% or more US technology content. Airbus coordinated closely with regulators in the EU [European Union], US and elsewhere to ensure understanding and full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Airbus will continue to act in full compliance with the conditions of the OFAC licenses,” Airbus said, announcing the firm sale Dec. 22.

The original January agreement, signed in Paris, covered 45 A320s (21 A320ceos and 24 A320neos), 45 A330s (27 A330ceos and 18 A330-900neos), 16 A350-1000s and 12 A380s. However, the A380s have since been dropped from the order and quantities of the other variants have been changed, reducing the total number of aircraft from 118 to 100.

Iran Air chairman and CEO Farhad Parvaresh told Iran’s Mehr News Agency Dec. 18 that the A380s have been “removed from the contract.” Providing an indication of the discount Iran Air will be receiving, Parvaresh said “the real value of the deal will not exceed $10 billion.” When announced in January, the order was valued at around $25 billion at list prices, though that included the A380s, which are valued at more than $400 million each.

Losing the 12 Iran Air A380s is another blow for Airbus’ largest aircraft. Airbus is already planning to cut the monthly A380 production rate from 2.5 aircraft to one in 2018.

Airbus did not specify the exact breakdown of family members for each variant in its Dec. 22 announcement.

“We have reached an agreement to go to the next decisive phase and start taking delivery of new aircraft,” Parvaresh said. “This new round of cooperation with Airbus has come to fruition and brought us closer with more practical steps to follow for Iran Air’s fleet renewal. Iran Air considers this agreement an important step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation.”

The agreement also includes a “comprehensive civil aviation package,” covering pilot and maintenance training, air navigation service support, airport and aircraft operations and regulatory harmonization.

“This is a landmark agreement not only because it paves the way for Iran Air’s fleet renewal. Our overall accord includes pilot training, airport operations and air traffic management so this agreement is also a significant first step in the overall modernization of Iran’s commercial aviation sector,” Airbus president and CEO Fabrice Bregier said.

Earlier this month Iran Air finalized a contract with Boeing for 80 aircraft.

