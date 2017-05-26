Airbus has delivered the first A320neo to Vistara, a Delhi based full service airline and joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd. and Singapore Airlines (SIA). The delivery is the first of seven aircraft to be leased from BOC Aviation.

The CFM International LEAP-1A-powered aircraft is configured in a three-class layout with 158 seats (8 in business, 24 in premium and 126 in economy class).

Vistara operates 13 A320 aircraft on domestic India routes. The increased range of the neo will enable Vistara to expand to international destinations.

