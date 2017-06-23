XiamenAir (formerly Xiamen Airlines) subsidiary Hebei Airlines plans to expand its fleet to 50 aircraft by 2020 in an effort to enhance its position in North China.

The Shijiazhuang-based carrier currently operates 20 aircraft; it introduced three Boeing 737s this year. XiamenAir GM Jiang Weidong said Hebei Airlines is scheduled to take delivery of two aircraft by the end of this year, introduce six aircraft in 2018, and aims to expand its fleet to 50 aircraft by 2020 to facilitate its rapid expansion pace.

The carrier plans to boost flight frequencies on routes to China’s major cities from Shijiazhuang and adopt a “two-core operating base” strategy in the future as it is expected to move to Beijing New Airport, which is scheduled to open in 2019. Hebei also plans to open new route to Taipei, international routes to Osaka and Singapore, and intercontinental routes.

In 2014, XiamenAir took over loss-making Hebei Airlines, which made a turnaround, earning a profit of CNY10 million ($1.54 million) in 2015 and CNY135 million in 2016, according to China Business News.

XiamenAir makes aircraft purchases for Hebei Airlines and also provides ground handling service to Hebei Airlines on the routes operated by both carriers (Xiamen and Hebei). In addition, Hebei also codeshares with XiamenAir and Xiamen parent China Southern on more than 100 domestic routes from Shijiazhuang and the neighboring cities of Beijing and Tianjin.