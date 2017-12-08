Germany-based regional carrier LGW has begun wet-lease Airbus A320 operations for Lufthansa LCC subsidiary Eurowings as part of Lufthansa Group’s €210 million ($247 million) bid to take over a large part of bankrupt airberlin assets, which includes Austria’s NIKI and LGW.

“This is a special achievement for us, because we have not had this aircraft in our fleet yet,” LGW head of operations Peter Knecht said.

Dortmund-based LGW begin cooperating with the bankrupt airberlin in 2007, later becoming a subsidiary. It ceased operations along with airberlin Oct. 27 until it became part of the Lufthansa takeover deal.

Eurowings plans to take over LGW’s regional arm with 830 employees.

“We have to make this company [LGW] Airbus-firm,” Eurowings CEO Thorsten Dirks had told ATW Oct. 24 in Vienna.

Since early November, LGW has operated 17 wet-leased aircraft—so far only Bombardier Dash 8 Q400s—for Eurowings.

“The operational step from a propeller aircraft to jets is enormous,” Eurowings MD and COO Michael Knitter said.

In the near future, LGW plans to add 12 more A320s for Eurowings wet-lease operations.

However, Dirks said the Lufthansa Group hopes the airberlin deal will close by the end of the year. Asked what would happen if competition authorities do not approve the deal, Dirks said, “Then we have invested a lot of money, €1.5 billion, and you will have two more carriers—LGW and NIKI—going into bankruptcy. That’s the situation today.”

