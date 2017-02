Gallery: On board the SWISS CS100's stunning flight to St. Moritz

Mission complete. From left: Captain Andreas Müller, ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann, captain Robert Emeri and senior first officer Ivo Vogel after landing in Zurich.

SWISS pilots also use head-up displays in the CS100 cockpit. This year, 150 SWISS pilots will be trained on CS100/300 aircraft.

A stunning formation of the Patrouille Suisse after completing the display in St. Moritz.

Over Engadine, Switzerland. The CS100 again waits for the Patrouille Suisse escort.

ATW was the only internationally invited media on board this special flight. SWISS operated five display flights to St. Mortiz, two of them for training.

Airport St. Moritz Samedan is closed during the flying display for about one hour. Also the airspace within a 10-kilometer area is closed to all other aircraft.

The CS100 makes a left turn, up to a 60-degree straight curve. In typical scheduled operations, the CS100 can fly at 30 degrees. It is certified for 80-degree curves.

The flying display takes a total of 14 minutes and becomes a real spectacle for visitors.

The display is complete. Six Tiger fighters and the CS100 cross the downhill race tracks. Upcoming southernly winds create light turbulence.

Again the Tiger closes in on our CSeries aircraft. The rendezvous takes place north of the Samedan airport.

During the second display, a first Tiger fighter Jet from Patrouille Suisse arrives on the left-hand side of the CS100, at a speed of between 230 to 290 knots.

The CS100 begins the display alone, crossing the racetracks at 1.8 G-forces.

At a flight level of 13,000 ft. from Zurich to the area of St. Moritz, the decent begins.

Captain Andreas Müller explains the aircraft will reach a flight level in St. Moritz of only 300 meters above the racetrack.

HB-JBB taxing to the runway in Zurich. The aircraft is filled with 8 tons of fuel.

Senior first officer Ivo Vogel explains the display and its challenges. The pilots have endured 15 hours of training in the simulator, as navigating the mountain terrain is difficult.

In the cockpit, our target shows the downhill race track in St. Moritz, where the CS100, together with Patrouille Suisse, will perform the in a flying display.

Captain Robert Emeri welcomes ATW on board the SWISS Bombardier CS100 HB-JBB. Robert will be also coordinating the display's commands during the flight with Patrouille Suisse.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), the official airline of the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships 2017 in St. Moritz, normally operates its Bombardier CS100 aircraft on scheduled flights throughout Europe. The aircraft, which is not built to fly in air shows, delivered three stunning flight displays accompanied by the Patrouille Suisse, the Swiss Air Force’s air display team, above the ski mountain resort of St. Moritz.

ATW Correspondent Kurt Hofmann was exclusively invited to join an stunning trip for an civil airliner and its pilots.