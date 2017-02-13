Gallery: On board the SWISS CS100's stunning flight to St. Moritz

Gallery: On board the SWISS CS100's stunning flight to St. MoritzFeb 13, 2017
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), the official airline of the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships 2017 in St. Moritz, normally operates its Bombardier CS100 aircraft on scheduled flights throughout Europe. The aircraft, which is not built to fly in air shows, delivered three stunning flight displays accompanied by the Patrouille Suisse, the Swiss Air Force’s air display team, above the ski mountain resort of St. Moritz.
ATW Correspondent Kurt Hofmann was exclusively invited to join an stunning trip for an civil airliner and its pilots.