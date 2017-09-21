French all-business class carrier La Compagnie has ordered two Airbus A321neos, scheduled for delivery in 2019.

The new aircraft—to be equipped with full-flat beds—will allow the carrier to accelerate its transatlantic development on Paris to New York flights.

La Compagnie—self-styled as a boutique airline—began flight operations in July 2014 with a single leased Boeing 757-200.

“Since joining forces with XL Airways in 2016, we have progressively focused on optimizing our performance across all fronts,” La Compagnie CEO Laurent Magnin said. “This year alone, La Compagnie has flown over 40,000 passengers, in which 60% were from the US and 25% frequent flyers. The purchase of two new Airbus A321neos, which are more in line with industry standards than our current fleet of [two] Boeing 757s, is an important step in maintaining our unique position in the market as we continue to invest in our clients and evolve as a brand.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com