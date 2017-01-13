Saudi Arabian hybrid carrier flynas is expected to announce a major order for Airbus A320neo family aircraft on Monday, Jan. 16. A statement on the website of Kingdom Holding Company (KHC), which has a 34.1% stake in Jeddah-based flynas, said the airline “finalizes a $8.6 billion deal with Airbus for the purchase of new aircraft. The ceremonial event will take place on Monday 16th January 2017.” No details were given as to the precise types of aircraft involved. The Islamic ...