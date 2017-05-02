UK regional carrier Flybe has signed a “combined commercial arrangement,” placing two Embraer E195s with Irish regional Stobart Air.

The aircraft will be Stobart Air’s first jets, joining its existing fleet of 13 ATR 72-600s, two ATR 72-500s and two ATR 42-300s.

Under the contract, Stobart Air—which was formerly known as Aer Arann—will take the aircraft on wet lease for up to 20 months, subject to earlier termination options.

The pair of aircraft will be based at London Southend Airport. They will initially be operated by Flybe, but Stobart will take over operations by no later than Jan. 1, 2018.

“The aircraft will be operated in Flybe branding under the existing franchise agreement between the two companies,” Flybe said.

Flybe has been working to rationalize its fleet and a large part of that has involved placing its excess E Jets.

Stobart Air was recently in talks to be acquired by Irish regional CityJet, although negotiations fell through last December without agreement.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com